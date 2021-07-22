Kansong Art and Culture Foundation to tokenize national treasure as NFT

National Treasure No. 70, “Hunminjeongeum Haerye” (Kansong Art and Culture Foundation)



Kansong Art and Culture Foundation -- South Korea’s first private museum founded in 1938 -- plans to tokenize the national treasure, “Hunminjeongeum Haerye,” a 33-page book from the Joseon era that details the promulgation of Korean alphabet, Hangeul, and usages of the letters.



“It is a breakthrough for the foundation that has run the museum with debts. We thought it would be much better than to sell cultural properties at auction like we attempted last year,” said Baik In-san, chief curator of the foundation. “The foundation had no other business model besides hosting exhibitions. Profits from exhibitions are not enough to run the museum.”





The foundation will create a total of 100 NFTs of the national treasure which will be priced at 100 million won ($86,900) each. Each NFT will be given an identification number from 1 to 100. The NFT project will be in collaboration with the blockchain company Publish, according to the foundation.



Last year, the debt-laden foundation auctioned two state-designated treasures -- Treasure No. 284, a gilt-bronze standing Buddha and Treasure No. 285, a gilt-bronze standing bodhisattva. It came as a shock to the art industry to learn that the museum had been financially struggling for a long time.



Although the two national treasures failed to find a new owner at the auction, the National Museum of Korea purchased the two treasures, dispelling people’s worries about the fate of the valuable artifacts.



“Some would remain skeptical about tokenizing cultural heritage as an NFT product. But we will consider it as support and donation to the foundation,” Baik added.



The Cultural Heritage Administration, the administration in charge of managing national cultural heritage, however struck a cautious tone about the NFT project, despite the foundation saying they have been in contact.



“We have not heard any details about the NFT business that the museum is planning. We will need to go through whether it complies with the law,” said an official from the CHA.





