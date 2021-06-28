Fashion brand Ami taps K-pop group Enhypen as global ambassador

Enhypen has been named global ambassadors for fashion brand Ami. (Samsung C&T)
French designer brand Ami has tapped K-pop group Enhypen as its first global ambassadors.
The septet, with previous hit singles including “Fever” and “Drunk-Dazed,” will help the brand expand its presence at home and abroad, Samsung C&T said Monday.
Founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi said the energy, authenticity and message of inclusivity from the group resembles that of Ami, as he welcomed the decision.
Famous for its signature logo featuring the letter A and a heart, the brand was founded in 2011 in Paris, marking the 10th anniversary this year since its first collection.
Appealing to both men and women, as well as breaking boundaries between casual and chic, the brand targets millennials and Generation Z consumers, according to Samsung C&T.
In a further sign of the growing popularity, sales in March were up nearly 300 percent compared to the same period a year prior.
Enhypen is a multinational group consisting of Heeseun, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki.
The group was formed after the bandmates appeared on Mnet K-pop competition show “I-Land.”
Managed by Belift Lab, a joint record label between CJ ENM and Hybe, the act produces music in Korea, English and Japanese.
Last month the group’s latest EP, “Border: Carnival,” ranked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the second K-pop act to be listed this year, following BTS.
