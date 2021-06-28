Fashion brand Ami taps K-pop group Enhypen as global ambassador

Enhypen has been named global ambassadors for fashion brand Ami. (Samsung C&T)

French designer brand Ami has tapped K-pop group Enhypen as its first global ambassadors.



The septet, with previous hit singles including “Fever” and “Drunk-Dazed,” will help the brand expand its presence at home and abroad, Samsung C&T said Monday.



Founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi said the energy, authenticity and message of inclusivity from the group resembles that of Ami, as he welcomed the decision.



Famous for its signature logo featuring the letter A and a heart, the brand was founded in 2011 in Paris, marking the 10th anniversary this year since its first collection.



Appealing to both men and women, as well as breaking boundaries between casual and chic, the brand targets millennials and Generation Z consumers, according to Samsung C&T.





