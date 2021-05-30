 Back To Top
LG Electronics to launch beta test of robot lawn mower

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 30, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : May 30, 2021 - 16:41
LG Electronics’ robot lawn mower
LG Electronics’ robot lawn mower


LG Electronics said Sunday it will conduct a beta test of a robot lawn mower to develop a model optimized for Korean customers. This is the first time the company will conduct a demo test and develop a product together with customers.

According to LG Electronics, it will receive 50 volunteers by June 11 and let them use the robot lawn mowers for two months. Based on their feedback, LG Electronics will develop a model customized to Korea’s residential environment.

“Participants in the program will be given the chance to purchase the robot lawn mowers at half the price,” a company official said. Customers can apply for the program at www.lgebetamower.com.

The robot lawn mowers have advanced technologies used in LG Electronics’ robot vacuum cleaners -- obstacle detection sensors, autonomous driving and smartphone remote control function.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
