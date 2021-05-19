 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Gold prices rise amid inflation concerns

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 19, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : May 19, 2021 - 15:25
The price of gold continues to rise in South Korea as investors look to put their money in safer places amid inflation concerns. (Yonhap)
The price of gold continues to rise in South Korea as investors look to put their money in safer places amid inflation concerns. (Yonhap)
Gold prices in South Korea have continued to gain as investors seek to park their money in safer destinations amid escalating inflation concerns, while high-risk cryptocurrency Bitcoin saw its price drop, data showed Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, the price for a gram of gold rose 0.56 percent from the previous session to 68,200 won ($60.50) on the local bourse, maintaining an upward trend for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Korea Exchange.

The figure was the highest since it hit a record high of 68,320 won on Jan. 8, while gaining more than 10 percent from an all-time low of 62,300 recorded on Mar. 5. 

Prices of gold, a key safe-haven asset, began to increase amid jitters over an economic recession stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation fears.

“Growing demand for gold, which can be a hedge against the risk of inflation or possible declines in the value of the dollar or other currencies, recently drove up its prices,” said Kim So-hyun, an analyst at Daishin Securities. 

The current ultra-low rate climate also may have caused the price hike as prices of non-yielding bullion tend to gain when interest rates are low, she added. 

Investors’ growing desire for a safe-haven alternative triggered a decline in virtual currencies.

Bitcoin, the world’s latest cryptocurrency, continued a downward trend since April 14, when its prices topped 80 million won per unit, to reach some 50 million won, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to local crypto exchange Upbit. 

“Speculation has mounted since late last year that investors are expected to shift their attention from gold to Bitcoin, but it seems unlikely at this point. As of now, there is a low possibility that Bitcoin will function as a key safe-haven asset in the market just like gold does,” said Jeon Kyu-yeon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114