Samsung, LG to unveil advanced displays at SID 2021

This photo, provided by Samsung Display Co. on Monday, shows the company's multiple-folding display technology to be introduced at the SID Display Week 2021 online event. (Samsung Display Co.)

Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co., the country's two largest display makers, on Monday said they will unveil their latest innovations at the world's leading exhibition for display panels to be held virtually this week.



The two companies will take part in the Display Week 2021, organized by Society for Information Display (SID), which runs through Friday online.



Samsung Display, the world's top mobile display panel maker, said its exhibitions will include a 7.2-inch display with a multi-folding design. It allows a mobile device to be used like a smartphone when folded twice and used like a tablet when completely unfolded.



Such an OLED display product, called the "S-foldable," was rumored to be used for Samsung Electronics Co.'s upcoming foldable smartphone.



The company will also showcase a 17-inch screen foldable panel with a 4:3 ratio. Under a concept of "carrying small, seeing big," it looks like a tablet when folded but delivers a computer monitor-like screen when unfolded.



Samsung Display will also showcase under panel camera technology, which hides a front-facing camera underneath the screen, and a slidable display that users can extend sideways.



LG Display, the world's biggest OLED panel maker, said it will introduce an 83-inch OLED TV panel with enhanced luminous efficacy.



It will also showcase a 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED display that can vibrate and create sound without the use of speakers.



The company will also exhibit various OLED products, including rollable and transparent panels, at the event, as well as automotive plastic OLED display products. (Yonhap)