Hyundai Motor slips to 2nd place in global fuel cell EV market after Toyota in Q1

Toyota Motor’s new Mirai (Toyota Motor)



As competition is escalating among hydrogen automakers, Toyota Motor topped global fuel cell electric vehicle sales in the first quarter this year, beating Hyundai Motor, which had led the global FCEV market in 2020, research revealed Wednesday.



According to SNE Research, global sales of FCEVs jumped 89.2 percent on-year, hitting nearly 4,000 units in the first quarter this year.



Toyota, which took 15.1 percent of the FCEV market share in 2020, witnessed a surge in its FCEV sales by nearly sixfold in the first quarter this year, accounting for almost half of the total global sales, according to the data.



SNE Research explained Toyota’s sales boost in the first quarter derives from its launch of the second-generation Mirai in late 2020, which came with a complete makeover not only in its performance, but also appearance.



Toyota said it increased the Mirai’s fuel storage capacity and driving range by 30 percent -- to around 650 kilometers for a single charge -- by adopting a new power platform, GA-L.





Hyundai Motor’s Nexo (Hyundai Motor)