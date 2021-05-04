BTS' J-hope donates W100m for children in Africa

This file photo taken Nov. 20, 2020, shows BTS member J-Hope. (Yonhap)

J-hope, a member of popular K-pop band BTS, has donated 100 million won (US$89,000) for children in Tanzania, a Seoul-based charity said Tuesday.



According to ChildFund Korea, J-Hope expressed hope that his donation will be a helping hand to children in overseas countries on South Korea's Children's Day, which falls on Wednesday.



J-hope has contributed 700 million won through the charity since 2018 as a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea. (Yonhap)



