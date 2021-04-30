 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea, US and Japan discuss expanding security ties

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 30, 2021 - 16:39       Updated : Apr 30, 2021 - 16:49
Gen. Won In-choul (second from right), chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, poses for a photo with his US and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley (center) and Gen. Koji Yamazaki (second from left), respectively. (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff)
Gen. Won In-choul (second from right), chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, poses for a photo with his US and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley (center) and Gen. Koji Yamazaki (second from left), respectively. (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff)
The South Korean, US and Japanese military chiefs on Thursday discussed deepening security cooperation amid a growing threat from North Korea to promote peace and stability in the region, at their first in-person three-way talks in Hawaii since the COVID-19 outbreak in January a year earlier.

The talks, held on the sidelines of a change-of-command ceremony at the US Indo-Pacific Command, opened as the US seeks to establish what it calls a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region with its Asian allies.

Gen. Won In-choul, chairman of Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted three-way cooperation to tackle security challenges in the region, while his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, reassured the two Asian allies of an ironclad commitment to defense and providing them with ”extended deterrence.”

The defense strategy refers to powerful US reinforcements such as nuclear weapons, bombers and attack submarines in the event of war.

Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff of Japan’s Joint Staff for Self-Defense Forces, said the three allies should work to bring North Korea to comply with its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions in place to curb its nuclear and missile programs.

Gen. Won will meet with other key US commanders to discuss broader efforts to forge a stronger alliance after attending the change-of-command ceremony. He will return home Monday.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114