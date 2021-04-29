[Photo News] Korea to roll out coronavirus self-test kits at pharmacies



At SD Biosensor’s factory in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, the South Korean drugmaker producing COVID-19 self-test kits and its staff conduct a final inspection before the products go on sale at local pharmacies and online channels.









The test kits of SD Biosensor use a sterile nasal swab by which people can detect specific antigens of COVID-19 present in specimens collected from the nasal cavity.



Those who use the home test kits are able to see the test results in 15 to 20 minutes.









At the warehouse of SD Biosensor in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province, the test kits developed by the South Korean biotech firm are being shipped out to be sold.





