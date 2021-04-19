 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Gamevil buys stake in local crypto exchange firm Coinone

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:50       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 17:59
Game developer Gamevil's corporate logo (Gamevil)
Game developer Gamevil's corporate logo (Gamevil)
Game developer Gamevil said Monday that it has acquired a 13 percent stake in local cryptocurrency exchange Coinone.

It spent some 31.19 billion won ($27.9 million) to acquire the 8,474 shares of the crypto exchange.

“The acquisition is aimed at finding new business opportunities in the crypto and blockchain sectors,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

With the investment, Gamevil will work together with Coinone to develop solutions that prevent hacking attempts and handle a massive amount of data traffic in an efficient manner. Coinone is the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by transaction volume in Korea.

Gaming firms have been paying keen attention to crypto exchanges in recent months. NXC, the holding company of gaming company Nexon, has been rumored to consider acquiring shares of crypto exchange Bithumb.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114