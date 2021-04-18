[From the Scene] Posco Chemical bets future on battery materials

Lee Sang-young, plant leader of Posco Chemical’s Gwangyang plant, explains the manufacturing process of cathodes to reporters during a press tour. (Posco Chemical)





GWANGYANG, South Jeolla Province -- The moment reporters stepped inside Posco Chemical’s battery materials plant the size of 20 football fields, they were immediately overwhelmed by a howling sound echoing inside the facility every 30 seconds.



The mysterious noise emitting from the beige-painted equipment sounded as if whales were crying in pain.



“It’s the ultrasound carving cathode particles,” Kim Woo-joong, a safety manager of the plant, shouted over the din, through his tightly-strapped white 3M dust mask.



The press tour on Tuesday at Posco Chemical’s 30,000-ton cathode plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, was like visiting a giant automatic bakery. On conveyor belts, rectangular plastic dishes carrying black granules -- which looked like Oreo cookie crumbles -- were baked inside ovens in extremely high temperatures to be transformed into cathodes, one of the four key components of lithium-ion batteries along with anodes, separators and electrolytes.



After being heated, coated and shredded for 48 hours, the black particles, or cathodes, will be delivered to major lithium-ion battery makers including LG Energy Solution.



The cathodes are a mix of heavy metals consisting of nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum. The greater the ratio of nickel inside cathodes, the more powerful lithium-ion batteries become, which translates into a greater driving range for electric vehicles.





Posco Chemical’s cathodes are seen through a protective glass. (Posco Chemical)





Posco Chemical will supply cathodes containing 89-90 percent nickel to Ultium Cells, a US joint venture between LGES and General Motors, which is building a 35-gigawatt-hour factory in Ohio, set for commercial operation next year.



According to UBS, a global finance and research firm based in Zurich, the global EV market would grow tenfold in the next decade, from 3 million unit sales last year to 35.5 million in 2030.



Expecting a surge in global demand of cathodes, Posco Chemical aims to ramp up its annual production capacity to 100,000 metric tons by 2023 from the current 30,000. One ton of cathodes cost $20,000 to $30,000 and can power 11 electric vehicles.



With the rapid market transition to EVs and as battery makers struggle to keep up with the explosive demand, global automakers have recently announced plans to produce some of their own batteries.



For materials providers like Posco Chemical, that is a positive development, according to Chung Dae-hun, head of the firm’s energy material business unit.



“This internalization movement would help accelerate the transition to EVs and would hopefully present a lot of opportunities for us to find new customers,” he said.



The company is considering building a new production base in Europe, the US or both, Chung added.



“If under the same conditions, we’ll choose a location next to our client’s manufacturing facilities,” he said.





An automated guided vehicle transports bags of raw materials for cathodes. (Posco Chemical)