South Korea, US sign deal on shared defense costs

South Korea and the US on Thursday signed the recently concluded agreement on how to share the cost of the US military presence here, resolving more than a year of impasse in negotiations that put a strain on their decadeslong alliance.
Under the new deal that was reached last month, Seoul agreed to pay 1.183 trillion won ($1.06 billion) this year for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea. That is a 13.9 percent hike from the previous 2019 deal, the biggest annual rise for Seoul in nearly two decades.
The agreement, subject to parliamentary approval here as the final step, was signed in Seoul between South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Rob Rapson, acting US ambassador to Korea, at the Foreign Ministry.
The government is expected to request the National Assembly’s consent for ratification as soon as possible for the deal to take effect.
The new Special Measures Agreement, the pact that governs the stationing of the American troops, is effective for six years until 2025, and also covers last year when both sides failed to come to a deal. The two sides decided to freeze the 2020 payment at the 2019 level of 1.04 trillion won.
From 2022 to 2025, the amount will be determined in accordance with the rate of annual increase in Seoul’s defense budget, according to the ministry. This means in 2022, Seoul’s payment will rise by 5.4 percent -- this year’s increase in defense budget -- and will have to fork out around 1.24 trillion won.
Based on the Defense Ministry’s forecast of a 6.1 percent on-year increase in defense spending, Seoul’s contribution could amount to around 1.5 trillion won in 2025.
Despite a significant rate increase, Seoul expressed relief at finally sealing the deal in March, after cost-sharing negotiations had dragged on since 2019 as former US President Donald Trump demanded a sharp increase in Seoul’s contribution, up to a fivefold increase at one point.
The absence of a funding scheme for US troops here and the feud between allies had prompted fears of undermining their joint readiness to tackle potential security threats from Pyongyang.
The deal was clinched within two months after President Joe Biden took office, reflecting the new administration’s focus on restoring the alliance as a bulwark against unprecedented challenges, including a nuclear-armed North Korea and to keep an assertive China in check.
The initialing of the agreement took place last month when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for their “2+2” meeting with their Korean counterparts, during which the two countries reaffirmed their alliance in tackling various issues.
