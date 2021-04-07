New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart

This image provided by Big Hit Music on Sunday, shows the cover for BTS' Japanese single, "Film Out." (Big Hit Music)

A new Japanese single by global K-pop dynamite BTS has topped a weekly digital single chart in Japan, the band's agency said Wednesday.



"Film Out" hit No. 1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking compiled between March 29 and April 4, with 32,947 downloads, according to Big Hit Music.



While the seven-piece act has reigned atop the Oricon's weekly digital album and streaming rankings, it marks its first No. 1 on the weekly digital singles chart.



The Japanese single, released last Friday, also topped the daily digital singles ranking for three consecutive days.



The song has also made a splash among listeners outside of Japan. It swept No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 99 territories, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.



"Film Out," co-written by BTS member Jungkook, will be included on the group's Japanese compilation album, "BTS, The Best," due out on June 16. (Yonhap)



