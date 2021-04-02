Yoon casts early ballot, fans speculations of political career

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on Friday cast his ballot in the by-election for Seoul mayor, fanning speculations that he may enter politics himself.Yoon’s plans to cast his ballot Friday – the first day of two days of early voting – was made known Thursday. The decision to reveal his voting plans fanned speculations that he may make some form of announcement on the day, or use the early voting to signal the start of his own political career. Yoon, however, did not respond to questions from media regarding such plans.Speculations that Yoon may seek a political career have been rampant since his resignation last month, and opinion polls have consistently placed him as one of the most favored presidential candidates. Leaders of the opposition People Power Party and other opposition bloc figures including People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo have also publicly urged Yoon to join their cause.While Yoon remains silent, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s Seoul mayoral candidate Park Young-sun suggested that Yoon is clearly making a political move, and that he will face criticism for doing so.Speaking in a radio interview, Park said, “(I) interpret the act of making plans to (take part in early voting) known to reporters as the beginning of political actions.”She also said that rumors of Yoon entering politics have been met with criticism from within the prosecutors’ office, and that Yoon could now face criticism that his actions as prosecutor general were politically motivated.