Business

YouTube Music's Android users more than double on-year in Feb: data

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 15:01       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 15:01

This graph, provided by WiseApp on Wednesday, shows the most used music streaming apps by South Korean Android users last month. (WiseApp)
This graph, provided by WiseApp on Wednesday, shows the most used music streaming apps by South Korean Android users last month. (WiseApp)
YouTube Music ranked as the second-most popular music streaming platform among South Korean Android users last month, with listeners on the platform more than doubling from the previous year, data showed Wednesday.

The music streaming service from YouTube had 2.61 million users in February, compared with just 1.22 million the previous year, according to mobile analytics firm WiseApp based on its data on local Android smartphone users aged 10 and older.

Local music streaming giant Melon, operated by Kakao Corp., still topped the list by a wide margin with 5.1 million users last month, with homegrown rival Genie Music at 2.57 million and Flo at 1.62 million users.

YouTube Music's growth marks a change in South Korea's music streaming industry, which has been traditionally dominated by local players.

Competition is set to intensify as other foreign players, including Spotify Technology SA, have recently entered the market.

Spotify, which launched in South Korea in February, had 420,000 Android users last month, according to WiseApp. (Yonhap)

