National

Moon's approval rating at all-time low of 34.1%: Realmeter

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2021 - 09:09       Updated : Mar 22, 2021 - 09:09
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of 34.1 percent since he took office in 2017, Realmeter said Monday, citing the negative impact from a massive real estate speculation scandal involving public officials.

In its five-day survey through last Friday on 2,510 adults nationwide, support for the president dropped 3.6 percentage points week-on-week. The previous low of 35.5 percent was recorded in the first week of January.

The proportion of those who disapprove of his presidency jumped 4.8 percentage points to 62.2 percent, the highest mark in the pollster's tracking research.

The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating also dived 2 percentage points to the lowest of 28.1 percent since the launch of the liberal Moon administration, according to the pollster. The previous low was 29.3 percent posted in the starting week of 2021.

Public support for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) gained 3.1 percentage points to 35.5 percent.

In Seoul, where a mayoral by-election will be held April 7, the ruling party lost 1.4 percentage points to 26.2 percent, while the PPP added 2.5 percentage points to 38.9 percent.

A Realmeter official said the property-related issue is apparently continuing to deal a heavy blow to the ruling bloc despite Moon's public apology over it.

Dozens of officials at the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), a state-owned enterprise in charge of the public housing supply, and other government offices, as well as some lawmakers, were found to have bought undeveloped land around the capital ahead of announcements on plans to create new residential towns there.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)
