Business

Coway hires BTS as new model

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 15:05
BTS (Coway)
BTS (Coway)

Coway has hired the BTS as the new model for global promotion of the company, the Korean home appliances rental company said Sunday.

Signing the contract with BTS’ management agency Big Hit Entertainment, Coway said it seeks to raise brand awareness and increase its consumer base in the global market.

Under the contract, BTS will be promoting the company image and its services, including lease of various appliances such as water and air purifiers and mattress rentals, Coway said. Advertisement videos featuring the boy group will be released on TV and social media outlets, from the end of March.

“We decided to hire global artist BTS as our representing model as this is an important year for Coway. This year the company aims to expand the synergy with Netmarble to grow into an environment-friendly home appliances company in the global market,” a Coway official said in the press release.

Coway said it also plans to work with other artists from Big Hit Entertainment to create various digital contents to promote the brand, targeting younger consumer groups.

Coway is a leading home appliances rental service company in Korea. In 2020, the company achieved its highest annual sales of 3.2 trillion won ($2.8 billion), with sales increasing in overseas markets such as Malaysia and the US, according to Coway.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
