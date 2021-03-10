Defense cost-sharing sheds light on seven decades of Korea-US alliance

With South Korea and the US clinching a new accord on sharing the cost of US troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula, the tentative deal has drawn attention to how this arrangement was first forged and has transformed over the decades.
From the US forces landing in the southern half of the peninsula after the World War II, to the US-led allies aiding the South to repel invasion by the communist North Korea and the troop’s presence hereafter, the US military has been a key part of the South’s defense and its deterrence against evolving threats from the North.
Here’s a brief overview of how the US Forces Korea came about to being, the cost-sharing framework and the negotiations, and the overall bilateral security alliance that was born from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War. A security alliance born of war
Shortly after the Korean War ended in an armistice, South Korea and the US signed a mutual defense treaty in October 1953, formalizing their security alliance. The two countries committed to defend each other in the event of attack as part of the deal, and also established legal grounds for the US to station troops here.
In 1957, the US Forces Korea was formally launched, establishing headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul. The number of troops fluctuated during the past decades, depending on Washington’s overseas deployment strategy and regional security circumstances. Today, there are about 28,500 American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines across the bases here, in what is Washington’s third-largest military presence overseas after Japan and Germany.
The deployment benefited both at the time. The US military provided war-torn Korea with much-needed security guarantee against possible aggression from its northern neighbor, while for Washington, its military presence served as the US’ bulwark against communist expansion in the region during the Cold War.
In 1966, the two countries entered into the Status of Forces Agreement, or SOFA, which governs the legal status of US troops stationed here.
The agreement stipulates that the US will bear all costs of maintaining the US forces, whereas South Korea would only pay for the land and facilities used by the troops.
But starting in the 1970s, under the Nixon Doctrine that called Asian allies to tend to their own military defense, the US began drawing back troops in South Korea. It also stepped up demanding Korea for a bigger military spending in the 1980s, as Washington was cutting down its military budget on a rising trade deficit.
As the South Korean economy developed, the pressure to bear the cost grew further in the late 1980s. With fears of more US troop cuts that could threaten Korea’s security, Seoul agreed to shoulder some costs of stationing American troops in 1991, forming a contract under the SOFA known as the Special Measures Agreement. Cost-sharing and tough negotiations
Since 1991, South Korea has shared the cost for the upkeep of the US forces, including wages for Korean workers at the base, construction of military installations and logistical support. To determine the amount, the two countries held negotiations to renew the SMA every two to five years.
In its initial year, Seoul paid 107.3 billion won ($94.34 million) in 1991. Along with Korea’s rise in defense spending, Seoul’s payout gradually increased, rising by more than tenfold in the last three decades.
But settling on the cost and terms have always been tough, with the talks at times becoming a source of contention between the two allies. Eleven SMA talks have been held since 1991, while several deadlines were missed over some years as the allies failed to agree on a price tag.
A major setback came during the Trump administration when the former president, under the “America First” slogan, insisted that US allies are not paying enough of the cost for US troops on their soil, and accused allies of being “free riders.”
In 2018, the US asked South Korea for a hefty 50 percent hike from the previous accord. After an impasse, the two sides eventually settled on 1.04 trillion won for Korea’s share in 2019, an 8.2 percent hike. Unlike the previous five-year pact, the agreement only covered one year.
In the late 2019, the two countries began the 11th SMA talks with hopes of concluding before the one-year contract expired that year. But with Trump doubling down -- and at one point demanding more than a fivefold increase to $5 billion and threatened a pullout of troops -- the talks remained at standstill and the 2019 deadline had passed.
Last year, the two sides were close to reaching a deal, but Trump rejected what Seoul called its “best offer” of a 13 percent hike from the 2019 accord. He was said to have requested $1.3 billion, a significant cutback from the previous $5 billion demand, but still a whopping 50 percent hike for Seoul.
Due to the stalemate, 4,000 Korean employees of the USFK were forced to go on unpaid leave for more than two months in April, until Seoul decided to provide stopgap funding to pay their wages until the end of that year.
As President Joe Biden’s term began in January, the stalled talks have picked up speed. Before the election, Biden pledged not to use the US troop presence to “extort” Seoul, and the two sides were keen on clinching a deal as soon as possible.
The latest defense cost agreement is seen as a sign of reinvigorated ties between the two countries, and also part of Biden’s alliance-centric policy of improving relationships with traditional allies to tackle various challenges, including a nuclear-armed North Korea and to keep an assertive China in check.
The agreement now awaits several steps before it can be concluded, including a tentative signing, a review by the Ministry of Government Legislation, approval from a Cabinet meeting and then by President Moon Jae-in before the two countries officially close the deal. Finally, the National Assembly here has to ratify the SMA as the last step, while the US does not require congressional approval.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)