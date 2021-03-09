[News Focus] Korea has 2nd-longest working hours in OECD

The headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s working hours are still far longer than the average among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as of 2019.



In the French-based organization’s analysis of hours worked annually by its 35 members, Koreans ranked second. Of the 37 members, Colombia and Turkey were not included.



The OECD defined average annual hours worked as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people in employment per year.



Koreans worked 1,967 hours a year per employee in 2019, 241 hours more than the OECD average of 1,726 hours.



For comparison, the annual working hours of Koreans was 323 hours longer the hours worked in Japan, which tallied 1,644 hours on average.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)