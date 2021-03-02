 Back To Top
National

N. Korea's paper stresses tree planting on arbor day

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:55       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:55
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday stressed the importance of planting trees to make the country less vulnerable to natural disasters as Pyongyang marked its arbor day.

"Forestry is a valuable resource for our country and important asset for our country's prosperity and people's happiness," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.

"Planting and taking care of trees is important work that cannot be delayed or suspended for a moment. It should be carried out under any circumstances," the paper added.

The paper also said many natural disasters can be prevented by planting trees, which it said should be carried out especially in spring season.

North Korea is known for severe deforestation due to excessive logging for fuel, which has been blamed for flooding and many other natural disasters. The North suffered from heavy rainfall and back-to-back typhoons last summer.

Leader Kim Jong-un has urged efforts to restore the forests since he came to power, ordering the construction of greenhouse farms and tree nurseries across the country and making on-site inspections to check on the progress. (Yonhap)
