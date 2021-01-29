 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Delivery workers to end strike as trilateral deal OK'd

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 13:22       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 13:22
A member of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union votes on a trilateral deal on working conditions at a logistics center in eastern Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
A member of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union votes on a trilateral deal on working conditions at a logistics center in eastern Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's unionized delivery workers said Friday they have voted to return to work, ending a strike, as they voted to approve a trilateral agreement involving the government.

Earlier this week, the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union announced a plan for an indefinite strike from Friday over poor working conditions. There have been a string of reports of couriers' deaths apparently due to overwork.

The government reached a provisional accord with the National Assembly and local logistics companies the previous day on efforts to prevent such tragedies.

According to the union, 89 percent of its members participated in the voting earlier in the day, with the deal approved by 86 percent.

"As the provisional agreement has been approved, (we) are ending the strike and will return to work starting on Jan. 30," it said in a statement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114