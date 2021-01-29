Delivery workers to end strike as trilateral deal OK'd

A member of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union votes on a trilateral deal on working conditions at a logistics center in eastern Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unionized delivery workers said Friday they have voted to return to work, ending a strike, as they voted to approve a trilateral agreement involving the government.



Earlier this week, the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union announced a plan for an indefinite strike from Friday over poor working conditions. There have been a string of reports of couriers' deaths apparently due to overwork.



The government reached a provisional accord with the National Assembly and local logistics companies the previous day on efforts to prevent such tragedies.



According to the union, 89 percent of its members participated in the voting earlier in the day, with the deal approved by 86 percent.



"As the provisional agreement has been approved, (we) are ending the strike and will return to work starting on Jan. 30," it said in a statement. (Yonhap)