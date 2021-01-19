 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Naver’s big data to be used for customs clearance

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 15:27       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 15:27
Lee Chan-kie (left), vice commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, and Lee Yoon-sook, head of shopping services at Naver Shopping, sign a memorandum of understanding to jointly boost overseas direct purchases Tuesday. (KCS)
Lee Chan-kie (left), vice commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, and Lee Yoon-sook, head of shopping services at Naver Shopping, sign a memorandum of understanding to jointly boost overseas direct purchases Tuesday. (KCS)
South Korea’s customs agency will use Naver’s big data for efficient customs clearance of direct purchases from foreign countries, officials said Tuesday.

The Korea Customs Service and Naver signed a memorandum of understanding for applying product information stored on the online platform’s shopping unit to its customs procedures.

The agreement was forged to effectively block entries of harmful products such as illegal drugs and medical supplies.

“The MOU for a strategic public-private partnership (we sign today) is anticipated to be a good example of accelerating the nation’s administrative innovation in the field of big data,” said Lee Chan-kie, vice commissioner of KCS.

Amid the contactless consumer trend, Korean shoppers’ overseas online direct purchases have been more active. The number of overseas online direct purchases jumped to 52.76 million as of November last year, from 23.59 million in 2017, customs data showed.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114