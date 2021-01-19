Naver’s big data to be used for customs clearance

Lee Chan-kie (left), vice commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, and Lee Yoon-sook, head of shopping services at Naver Shopping, sign a memorandum of understanding to jointly boost overseas direct purchases Tuesday. (KCS)
South Korea’s customs agency will use Naver’s big data for efficient customs clearance of direct purchases from foreign countries, officials said Tuesday.
The Korea Customs Service and Naver signed a memorandum of understanding for applying product information stored on the online platform’s shopping unit to its customs procedures.
The agreement was forged to effectively block entries of harmful products such as illegal drugs and medical supplies.
“The MOU for a strategic public-private partnership (we sign today) is anticipated to be a good example of accelerating the nation’s administrative innovation in the field of big data,” said Lee Chan-kie, vice commissioner of KCS.
Amid the contactless consumer trend, Korean shoppers’ overseas online direct purchases have been more active. The number of overseas online direct purchases jumped to 52.76 million as of November last year, from 23.59 million in 2017, customs data showed.
