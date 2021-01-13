[CES 2021] More Robots and AI from South Korean tech giants at CES 2021

Samsung Electronics President Seung Hyun-joon introduces Bot Handy at the CES 2021 Samsung Press Conference (Samsung Electronics)



At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show, South Korean companies have presented more robots and artificial intelligence-based products and solutions that promise to make our daily lives easier in the near future.



LG Electronics brought its AI-based virtual human character Reah Keem to the fore, who unveiled the company’s latest line of LG CLoi UV-C robots. The robot, designed to use ultraviolet radiation to reduce harmful germs in public and personal areas, was presented for the first time during the live-streamed keynote.



The virtual influencer was first created last year by the company. Reah Keem has her own Instagram page and more than 70-some posts. Around 6,000 people are currently following her on the social media platform.



LG Electronics is reviewing a wide range of options for the AI technology to be used in the virtual character. The company will reveal more details in the future, it added.



LG Electronics Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung noted that the company would have to think and execute in different ways to lead innovation in this rapidly changing era.





LG Electronics Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung (left) talks with the event host Amy Aleha at LG Future Talk (Yonhap)