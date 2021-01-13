[Newsmaker] Controversy grows over ‘real person slash’ sexualizing male K-pop idols

(The presidential office's website)



A presidential petition calling for stern punishment for those creating fan fiction called “real person slash,” or RPS, sexualizing underage male idols began garnering support Wednesday, triggering questions as to whether it can be seen as a form of idol culture or if it constitutes a digital sex crime.



“Real person slash is a culture of sexual crime, which features real male idols and describes pervert-like sexual intercourse and rape in an unspeakably explicit manner, and countless male celebrities have been sexualized through this culture,” the petitioner said.



Real person slash, a genre of fiction involving real people similar to fan fiction, often involves homosexual relationships and sexual acts between K-pop idols. Some of its content is highly inappropriate, containing scenes of rape and sexual crimes. Such works can be accessed via social media, in many cases for free, or on Postype, a paid platform for creative content.



Fan fiction refers to unofficial works written by fans involving real celebrities or characters from established intellectual property, with K-pop groups one such frequent target. Those involved in producing and consuming fan fiction are typically thought to be teenagers.



The petitioner labeled those producing and consuming real person slash as perpetrators of sexual crimes, taking advantage of the young male idols’ vulnerable positions depending on the love and attention from fans.



“Whether the victim is a woman or man, whether the victim has power or not, nobody should be subjected to sexual crime culture,” the petitioner said, urging the government to punish those consuming such content and to draw up measures to regulate the distribution of such “sexual crime” fiction.



The petition, which was registered Monday, had received more than 163,000 signatures as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Another petition mirroring that on real person slash was also uploaded Monday, calling for stern punishment for those reading such fiction sexualizing real female K-pop idols. Nearly 20,100 people had signed the petition.



The controversy over real person slash surfaced after Korean rapper Son Simba accused those supporting and consuming slash fiction and deep fake pornography of pursuing “sexual crimes,” and not merely constituting a fringe culture.





(Son Simba's Instagram)