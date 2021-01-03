[News Focus] Korea’s COVID-19 surge among fastest outside Europe

A Mexican military medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at the Military College in Mexico City on Dec. 27, 2020. (AFP)



SEJONG -- South Korea has seen a 167.3 percent increase in the number of novel coronavirus infections over the past three months, higher than in major economies in South and Central America as well as in many other Asian nations.



The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases to date in Korea came to 61,769 as of Jan. 1, compared with 23,106 on Sept. 21, 2020, according to epidemiological data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



Over the corresponding 101-day period, the increase rate for India, where the cumulative infection tally stood at No. 2 in the world, was 87.7 percent. For Brazil, No. 3 in the world, it was 69 percent.



The pace of growth in COVID-19 cases in Korea was comparable to the US’ 193.5 percent and Russia’s 186.7 percent. COVID-19 increased the fastest in the US, with Russia at No. 2. But over the past 30 days, Korea’s daily infection tally has shown a steep gradient and the disease is estimated to have grown faster in Korea than in the US or Russia.



In terms of COVID-19 growth, Korea outpaced 12 major countries in Latin America. These included Argentina, which posted 157.5 percent growth to 1.64 million during the Sept. 21-Jan. 1 period, based on Korean time.



Next were Mexico at 104.5 percent, Panama at 132 percent, Colombia at 114.6 percent, Brazil at 87.7 percent, Honduras at 71.8 percent, Ecuador at 68.2 percent, Guatemala at 62.3 percent and the Dominican Republic at 57.4 percent. Peru, Chile and Bolivia posted increase rates of less than 40 percent.



