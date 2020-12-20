 Back To Top
National

NK to expand inter-Korean resort 'its way'

By Choi Si-young
Published : Dec 20, 2020 - 15:38       Updated : Dec 20, 2020 - 15:48
Inter-Korean resort town near Mount Kumgang in North Korea (KCNA)
Inter-Korean resort town near Mount Kumgang in North Korea (KCNA)
North Korea said Sunday that it will expand the inter-Korean resort town on the east coast near Mount Kumgang in its own way, in a move seen as trying to rally its people ahead of the January party congress.

The regime is expected to unveil a new economic initiative there.

In January this year, Pyongyang put off plans to tear down the South Korean-built resort facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had insisted on their demolition, calling the facilities “shabby.”

“We will develop the town our way and turn it into a world-class spot,” the Korean Central News Agency quoted the premier, Kim Tok-hun, as saying.

The tourism zone, which is a symbol of inter-Korean rapprochement, attracted visitors from 1998 to 2008. Tours were shut down after a South Korean civilian was shot and killed by a North Korean soldier. The North claimed that the South Korean had entered a fenced-off military area near the zone.

Hopes for resumption of inter-Korean projects, including tours to the resort were raised in 2018, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to seek way to revive cross-border cooperation.

However, the revival did not materialize, and in 2019, Pyongyang demanded Seoul tear down the resort facilities and refused to meet with the South on the matter.

Shortly after the inter-Korean disagreement, Seoul floated the idea of individual tourism to the scenic spot in Pyongyang to revive the inter-Korean project on a smaller scale first. The plan failed to materialize as the US essentially objected citing sanctions on the North.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
