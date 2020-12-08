 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon: S. Korea to consider joining CPTPP to expand its free trade network

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 10:40       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 11:04
This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that South Korea is considering becoming a member of a major Asia-Pacific free trade agreement, known as the CPTPP, as part of efforts to diversify its export market.

He also stressed the need to build up the strength of the country's trade in preparation for the post-coronavirus era, addressing a 57th Trade Day ceremony.

"Diversifying the market is a task that (we) should achieve," he said during the event held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul. "(The government) will continue to review joining the CPTPP."

He was referring to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement (FTA) involving 11 nations. It's a renegotiated version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) led by the Obama administration but abandoned by President Donald Trump. The US may join the CPTPP under the upcoming Biden leadership.

It's the first time that Moon has talked in public about the possibility of South Korea joining the CPTTP.

Last month, South Korea signed another mega FTA, called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Moon pointed out that the "strongest weapon" against protectionism is global competitiveness to produce good products.

He vowed a push for enhancing the competitiveness of South Korea's manufacturing sector with a focus on three new industries -- biohealth, system semiconductors and future cars.

He called the trio a "new engine" to lead the nation's future exports.

Moon said memory chips, automobiles and computers have already served as a "support" for the nation to pull off a rebound in exports faster than others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then emphasized that South Korea needs to gear up for the transformation of its trade to an environment-friendly format and a digital trade era.

He cited his administration's campaign to make South Korea carbon neutral by 2050.

"(We) should lead the green economy era to come and preemptively remove room for expected trade regulations," he said.

Moon described the "explosively growing global e-commerce market" in the midst of the virus outbreak as a "new window of opportunity," especially for small and medium-sized firms.

South Korea first marked the Export Day on Nov. 30, 1964, to celebrate export volume breaking the $100 million mark. The government later renamed it Trade Day and then designated Dec. 5 as the anniversary to commemorate the 2011 achievement of becoming the world's ninth nation to have more than $1 trillion in yearly trade.

As it fell on Saturday this year, the official ceremony was held Tuesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114