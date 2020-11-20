 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Unification minister renews calls for inter-Korean virus cooperation amid criticism

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 16:08       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 16:08
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a meeting with medical experts at the National Cancer Center in Goyang, near Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a meeting with medical experts at the National Cancer Center in Goyang, near Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korea will push actively ahead with cooperation with North Korea once coronavirus vaccines and cures are developed, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday, after coming under fire for calling for sharing coronavirus vaccines with the North.

"When vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 are developed and distributed in the near future, a new environment will be created in the Korean Peninsula in which people and goods can come and go," Lee said during a meeting with medical experts Friday.

The remark came two days after Lee said the South should share coronavirus vaccines with the North even if the country runs short of its own supplies. The remark prompted criticism from conservatives as it came at a time when the country has yet to secure vaccines.

The North's main Rodong Simnun newspaper also said a day later it won't accept any outside aid.

On Friday, Lee also stressed the need to build a response system as agreed by the two Koreas in November 2018 to cooperate in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and exchange information.

"We need to advance into reciprocal cooperation that includes the diagnosis, treatment, disease prevention and research and development of vaccines," Lee added.

He urged the opening of an inter-Korean infectious disease response center in one of the border towns to turn the Korean Peninsula into a safe place "at a time when the pandemic has become the new normal."

Lee also called on nongovernmental organizations to actively seek ways for inter-Korean cooperation.

"We will provide support for nongovernmental organizations that cooperate with North Korean counterparts that we can trust," he said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114