[Monitor] Korea to have world’s 10th-largest airline

According to global aviation industry statistics released by the International Air Transport Association, Korean Air stood at No. 18 among airlines worldwide in terms of revenue-passenger kilometer, a measure of the distance traveled by all the passengers.Asiana Airlines, another flag carrier of South Korea, came in at No. 32.If Korean Air successfully acquires Asiana Airlines as planned, it would rise to 11th place.In terms of the number of international transport passengers, the acquisition would help Korean Air become the 10th-largest airline in the world and the third-largest in terms of cargo volume.