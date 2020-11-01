 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

Damwon places LCK at top of world over China

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Nov 1, 2020 - 14:18       Updated : Nov 1, 2020 - 14:18
Damwon Gaming hoists the Summoner’s Cup after winning the finals at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai on Saturday. (Riot Games)
Damwon Gaming hoists the Summoner’s Cup after winning the finals at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai on Saturday. (Riot Games)

League of Legends Champions Korea’s Damwon Gaming hoisted the Summoner’s Cup for the first time in three years, beating China’s LoL Pro League’s Suning at the LoL World Championships Finals on Saturday at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai.

This year’s finals marked the first such event this year with a live audience, upon the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening ceremony, featuring Riot Game’s virtual reality K-pop group K/DA and performances of previous World Championships theme songs, kicked off the finals, watched online by millions around the world.

While Damwon was the favorite heading into the match, dark horse Suning had already defeated two Chinese teams -- Top Esports and JD Gaming -- that had people expecting the closest championship match in recent years, as finals for the past three years were one-sided events.

The first two games were nail-biters, with each taking a game off the other in the best-of-five series. Damwon Gaming was first on the board after mistakes from both sides, but Suning fought back in the second game with an unorthodox strategy, finishing the game with the first-ever pentakill -- one player killing the entire opposing team -- on the world finals stage.

Then, Damwon outclassed Suning in both micro and macro elements of the game for the next two games and sealed the series 3-1. Damwon’s Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu was named the finals MVP.

“I feel great because we set off a good start in making LCK the best league in the world again,” said Damwon’s Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon after the win.
Damwon Gaming and Suning face off in the World Championship Finals. (Riot Games)
Damwon Gaming and Suning face off in the World Championship Finals. (Riot Games)

During the introduction of Damwon players before the match, the audience of 6,312 remained dead silent, only cheering for the Chinese team, evoking criticism online. In the end, Damwon managed to silence the Pudong Football Stadium crowd once again with a convincing win.

“Make it a library. Shanghai Library,” said Damwon’s Heo “ShowMaker” Su in the game as he closed out the series.

Heading into the tournament, many analysts around the world considered LCK to have slipped to just the third-best region, behind Europe and China, after failing to put a team into the world finals in the last two years. The Korean dynasty that won the world championship from 2013 to 2017 was history, after China had won for two consecutive years and seemed to be forming a new dynasty.

With its win, Damwon was able to return LCK to the throne. It also became the first team that had been promoted from the Challengers Korea league to win the World Championships, and the third team other than the former SKT and Samsung from the LCK to win.

Meanwhile, LCK will enter a franchise system starting next year.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114