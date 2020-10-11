[Photo News] BTS and ARMY in online concert



Kpop sensation BTS held its second online concert titled “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The 120-minute show, packed with cutting-edge technology, featured the septet’s powerful group dances as well as performances highlighting individual members.







The virtual concert was broadcast through six different camera angles with one side of the screen showing BTS fans known as ARMY from around the world.





(Photos: Big Hit Entertainment)



By Lee Jae-Eun (leeje16@heraldcorp.com)