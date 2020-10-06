LS Cable & System completes 5G parts factory in India

An employee works at a factory of LS Cable & System India. (LS Cable & System)



LS Cable & System said Tuesday it completed construction of its second telecommunications plant in India and has doubled production capacity of communications parts.



LS Cable plans to foster LS Cable & System India, or LSCI, as a specialized production base for communications harness to respond to India’s rapidly growing domestic market and target overseas markets such as Europe and North America.



A communications harness is a cable component that connects mobile communications base stations and antennas to the wider network.



LS Cable & System has been supplying its products to mobile carriers, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, through Samsung Electronics and Ericsson in India and has taken up about 20 percent of the Indian market.



“Global telecommunications equipment companies such as Ericsson and Nokia are fostering global sourcing bases in India,” said Park Hyun-ho, head of LSCI. “We plan to secure quality by computerizing quality control systems and expand the market.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



