[News Focus] Korea outstrips Japan in average pay in 2019

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- The average annual wage for South Korean workers was found to have reached $42,285 last year, according to calculation by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The level placed Korea at No. 19 among 35 members of the OECD. Two member countries, Colombia and Turkey, were not in included in the 2019 comparison.



Though the figure fell short of the OECD average, $48,587, Korea ranked above Israel (21st), Italy (22nd), Spain (23rd) and Japan (24th), all of which saw their yearly payouts to employees on average post under $40,000. The figure for Japan stood at $38,617.



According to the OECD’s definition, average wages are calculated by dividing the national-accounts-based total wage bill by the average number of employees in the total economy, which is then multiplied by the ratio of the average usual weekly hours per full-time employee to the average weekly hours for all employees.



Korea placing higher than Japan and some European economies could be attributable to the drastic hikes in minimum salary in 2018 and 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)