 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Full scale S. Korea-US drills not in near sight: US Army chief

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:00       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:55
US Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
US Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)

US Army chief Gen. James McConville said Tuesday he does not see South Korea and the United States returning soon to their full-scale joint military exercises, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think those (larger exercises) are very, very important. But COVID-19 introduced a kind of a new fog and friction. That just makes these exercises a little more difficult,” McConville told a teleconference hosted by Defense News.

South Korea and the US scaled down their annual drills in August after skipping them in March for the first time since the military exercises were introduced to deter aggression from a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Also on Tuesday, retired Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who was commander of the 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea between 2013 and 2016, described the drills as “essential” and said skipping them could impact how the combined forces maintain deterrence against North Korea.

“I would highlight that North Korea does a very large series of training events, and they have not stopped doing theirs either. … They’re consistent, they’re constant. And for the very same reasons they do, we need to train as well,” the commander told a teleconference hosted by the Stimson Center and World Affairs Council of Charlotte.

The prolonged defense cost-sharing talks between Seoul and Washington could also affect the alliance, the commander added. The two allies have yet to reach a consensus on how to share the costs for the upkeep of the US forces here, due to differences over burden sharing.

Washington is pressing for a dramatic hike in Seoul’s contributions.

“My personal opinion is we need to settle this. We need to do it quickly,” Scaparrotti said, adding that the US military presence serves American interests as well.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114