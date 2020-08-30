Binggrae’s wellness-focused yogurt products gain popularity

Binggrae’s Yoplait Protein (Binggrae)





Binggrae‘s Only3 (Binggrae)



Wellness-focused yougurt products by Binggrae are gaining popularity recently, amid rising demand from health-conscious consumers, according to the company on Sunday.



Dairy food company Binggrae has introduced several yogurt brands to the Korean market, contributing to growing the market.



Its flagship yogurt product Yoplait topped the local market in sales last year, selling about 360 million units and recording some 140 billion won ($119 million) in sales.



Alongside the prominent Yoplait -- the French brand first introduced in Korea in 1983 and locally managed and manufactured by Binggrae -- the company’s other yogurt products have been gaining popularity recently, the company said.



Binggrae’s Yoplait Topping, a flip-type yogurt provided with mix-ins such as nuts and cereal, is a newly rising product. Its sales stood at 13 billion won in 2019, up 30 percent on-year, the company said.



Adding to the trendy yogurt lineup, Binggrae recently rolled out Yoplait Protein in four types, each containing 10 to 18 grams of protein.



Last year, Binggrae also launched Only3, a yogurt product made with only three ingredients – two types of probiotics that are good for intestinal health and proliferate lactobacillus along with fresh milk.



According to the company, Only3 is an item based on the “clean label” idea, which is a trendy concept in the global food industry describing a product using as few ingredients as possible, with no artificial ingredients.



“We will continue to introduce new products that fulfill the various demands from customers using our fermentation technology and know-how,” a Binggrae official said.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

