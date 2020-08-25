 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Wonju sees surge in COVID-19 cases

By Choi He-suk
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:25       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 17:15
A school in Wongju, Gangwon Province is closed following COVID-19 cases among its students. (Yonhap)
A school in Wongju, Gangwon Province is closed following COVID-19 cases among its students. (Yonhap)

Wonju in Gangwon Province on Tuesday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, pushing up the tally over the past 10 days to 65. In comparison, Gangwon Province’s accumulated total stood at 149 as of Monday midnight.

Gangwon Province, which had been relatively less affected by the pandemic, has seen numbers spike in recent days with cases linked to a gymnastics class in Wonju causing a cascade of infections.

In response, the city plans to disclose routes taken by confirmed patients as much as possible.

Until now, the city had revealed information about the movements of patients only when they are likely to have come into contact with people whose identities are unknown to the patient.

The city also plans to increase the number of officials conducting epidemiological studies, and has secured a list of people who attended churches, sports facilities and other facilities used by large numbers of people, urging individuals on the list to be tested.

Wonju Mayor Won Chang-muk said that the city will advise churches to convert to online services, and that steps will be taken to secure hospital space for COVID-19 patients.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
