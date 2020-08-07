Grand Mint Festival to be held with limited number of audiences

Poster of Grand Mint Festival (Mint Paper)





The 14th Grand Mint Festival will take place at Olympic Park, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 24 and 25 with a limited audience due to the spread of COVID-19.



The festival organizers said they will sell less than half of the tickets sold in previous years. Last year around 40,000 tickets were sold. There will be no standing room entrance.



Attendees will be able to enjoy the festival in the picnic zone apart from each other to comply with social distancing guidelines. The organizers added that they will continue to update guidelines for the audience to follow via the website.



Singer-songwriter Jeong Se-woon, Bolbbalgan4, K-pop artist Jung Eun-ji of Apink and rock band Daybreak, among others, will perform during the two-day festival.



“We also included artists that were selected through the Korean Creative Content Agency’s music project Muse On 2020,” festival organizers said.



Additional artists to perform at the all-genre music festival will be revealed on Sept. 3.



Tickets for the festival are available at online ticket booking platforms like ticket.interpark.com and ticket.yes24.com.



The Grand Mint Festival started 13 years ago and is organized by Mint Paper, which also hosts the Beautiful Mint Life festival typically held in May. This year’s Beautiful Mint Life festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)