 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Seoul to extend visas for foreign workers to address rural labor shortage

By Choi He-suk
Published : Jul 29, 2020 - 17:04       Updated : Jul 29, 2020 - 17:11
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks at the disaster response meeting on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks at the disaster response meeting on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government will take steps to extend visas for foreign laborers as part of measures to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday.

Speaking at a disaster management meeting, Chung said that such measures will be introduced to alleviate labor shortages in rural areas.

“Measures to extend the duration of stay for foreign laborers, and temporarily providing opportunities to work in areas such as agricultural communities will be rolled out,” Chung said.

According to Chung, rural areas are experiencing severe labor shortages ahead of the harvest season, while many foreign laborers with expired visas are unable to return home due to lack of flights, or entry bans imposed by their home countries.

“Foreign workers whose duration of stay is extended, taking on seasonal jobs will be of some help in resolving the labor shortage in agricultural areas.”

The prime minister also revealed plans to strengthen quarantine measures at seaports, following the recent series of COVID-19 cases among sailors entering the country.

Chung said that sailors from Russia and other countries with high COVID-19 cases will be required to produce PCR results clearing them of COVID-19 to enter the country, and that the list of high-risk countries will be updated on regular basis.

On the matter of foreign students expected to enter the country ahead of the second semester, Chung said that flights and visa issuances will be regulated to ensure that their entry into Korea is spread out.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114