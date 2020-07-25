New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia

A sailor from a Russian ship who tested positive for the new coronavirus is transported to Busan Medical Center in the southern port city of Busan on July 24, 2020. (Yonhap)



South Korea's new virus cases surged to an over 3-month high on Saturday as infections coming in from overseas reached a new record.



Local infections also continued to rise by double-digit figures on cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.



The country reported 113 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total caseload to 14,092, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the newly added cases, 86 were imported.



The surge in imported cases came as infections soared among South Korean workers returning home from Iraq on Friday and Russian sailors.



It marked the first time since April 1 for the country to report more than 100 cases. The number of daily cases peaked here on Feb. 29, when it reached 909. South Korea reported its first case on Jan. 20.



After falling below 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, the country's new virus cases gradually increased throughout the week on locally transmitted cases tied to a nursing home, churches and a front-line military base.



Imported cases, however, also have increased by double-digit daily figures for 30 consecutive days. (Yonhap)