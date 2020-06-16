Essay contest underway to improve image of Korea abroad

2020 The Understanding Korea Contest Call for Essays (Academy of Korean Studies)
The Academy of Korean Studies, a state-run research and educational institute located in Gyeonggi Province, is calling for submissions for the Understanding Korea 2020 Contest Call for Essays. The deadline for essays is set for July 31.
“Promoting correct understanding of Korea is necessary nowadays, as Korea is increasingly gathering more global attention for its outstanding response to COVID-19. For that reason, we will listen to and utilize the stories of those who have more objective perspectives on Korea,” said Cho Yoong-hee, the Center Director of International Affairs at AKS.
In a bid to promote accurate Korea-related content in foreign textbooks, the essay contest offers two topics: “International Images of Korea” and "Improvements using Understanding Korea Materials."
The essays should be about 3 pages in A4 format either in Korean or English, and the application form and guidelines are downloadable from the website (http://intl.aks.ac.kr/english
). The final results for the winners will be announced on Sept. 25. The event is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)