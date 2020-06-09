[News Analysis] North’s move aimed at US, provocations in store: experts

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)



North Korea on Tuesday cut all inter-Korean communication channels in what it called the first step in exacting the price of betrayal by South Korea.



In addition to the move -- the seventh of its kind since 1976 -- the North’s official media reported that Pyongyang’s leaders have already reviewed phased plans for “projects against the enemy” saying that all activities concerning the South will now be hostile.



The North has officially blamed leaflets sent by South Korean civic groups, but five experts specializing in inter-Korean relations and defense issues say the North, driven by multiple motivations, is likely planning a number of provocations in its ultimate goal of influencing the US.





The North’s motivation





There are likely multiple motives and aims behind the move, but a common element is that the North is hoping for greater changes in pressuring Seoul -- a move it considers to have little risk, experts told The Korea Herald.



“In the short term (the aim) is to put an end to the leaflets, and taming the South. The long-term goal is to move the US to gain easing of sanctions,” said Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.



He was echoed by Korea Defense and Security Forum senior analyst Shin Jong-woo, who says that the North is pressuring Seoul to persuade Washington in its drive to gain economic aid and sanctions relief.



According to Sejong Institute’s Center for North Korean Studies director Cheong Seong-chang, the North is likely to be driven by its assessment that it has nothing to lose in inter-Korean relations.



“They consider that the Moon administration neglected the issue (of anti-North Korean leaflets), and prompted the North to conclude that they can expect nothing from the administration,” Cheong said.





Military provocation





While experts are divided on the degree of provocations, they say that military actions from the North are inevitable.



“(The North) has military provocations in mind. Right now, they are building up the pretext,” Asan Institute for Policy Studies Vice President Choi Kang said.



“There being no response on military channels means that inter-Korean relations are entering a critical situation. Military show of force is possible, and after that even inter-Korean clashes could be possible.”



The Sejong Institute’s Cheong voiced similar views, saying the North is likely to resume testing missiles, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles.



Other experts, however, say that less provocative actions such as military exercises in the West Sea are more likely in the near future.



Shin says he considers it likely that the North will hold off on major provocations such as SLBM tests for the time being, as such a move taken at present could strain Pyongyang-Beijing relations. He added that if the North carries out a major provocation, it will likely be either in August to coincide with South Korea-US joint drills or carrying out a “strategic provocation” aimed at the US in October in time for the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s foundation.





