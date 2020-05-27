 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Childbirths drop 10.1% in March

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 15:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of babies born in South Korea dropped 10.1 percent in March from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, in the latest evidence underscoring the low birthrate that has plagued Asia’s fourth-largest economy for more than a decade.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 24,378 babies were born in March, compared with 27,116 tallied in the same month of 2019.

It marks the lowest number of newborns for any March since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data on newborns in 1981.

In the first three months of this year, 74,050 babies were born in South Korea, down 11 percent from a year ago.

South Korea’s total fertility rate hit an all-time low in 2019, a clear sign of its population decline down the road.

The country’s total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.92 last year, down from 0.98 a year earlier.

Last year marked the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. South Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1.

The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea’s population stable at 51 million. It is also a sharp drop from the 4.53 in 1970, when the government began to compile related data.

The crude birthrate -- the number of births per 1,000 people per year -- also came to a new low of 5.9 in 2019, down from the previous year’s 6.4. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114