 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Steel wins green award for climate change response

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 26, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 16:54
A trophy awarded to Hyundai Steel for winning Carbon Management Sector Honors Award in raw material (Hyundai Steel)
A trophy awarded to Hyundai Steel for winning Carbon Management Sector Honors Award in raw material (Hyundai Steel)


Hyundai Steel led by CEO Ahn Dong-il won the Carbon Management Sector Honors Award in the raw materials sector at the 2019 Best Companies for Climate Change Response hosted by the South Korean division of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in Seoul in April, the firm said Tuesday.

The CDP, recognized as a global sustainability assessment index along with the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, is a global project of over 92 countries that financial and investment agencies demanding major companies to disclose information related to the environment, such as climate change, water and forest resources.

This is the sixth time Hyundai Steel has won the CDP award. In 2012, it received an award of excellence for new participation.

The company received the sector leader award in 2013 and won sector winner’s award in 2014 and 2015 each. It was recognized for its efforts to cope with climate change such as greenhouse gas reduction and energy reduction. In 2016, it won honors award.

As of 2019, more than 8,000 companies have participated in releasing their carbon management information.

In Korea, the CDP requests and evaluates information on climate change management of the top 200 listed companies by market capitalization. The CDP Korean Committee selects and announces outstanding companies in Korea every year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114