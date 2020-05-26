Hyundai Steel wins green award for climate change response

A trophy awarded to Hyundai Steel for winning Carbon Management Sector Honors Award in raw material (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel led by CEO Ahn Dong-il won the Carbon Management Sector Honors Award in the raw materials sector at the 2019 Best Companies for Climate Change Response hosted by the South Korean division of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in Seoul in April, the firm said Tuesday.
The CDP, recognized as a global sustainability assessment index along with the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, is a global project of over 92 countries that financial and investment agencies demanding major companies to disclose information related to the environment, such as climate change, water and forest resources.
This is the sixth time Hyundai Steel has won the CDP award. In 2012, it received an award of excellence for new participation.
The company received the sector leader award in 2013 and won sector winner’s award in 2014 and 2015 each. It was recognized for its efforts to cope with climate change such as greenhouse gas reduction and energy reduction. In 2016, it won honors award.
As of 2019, more than 8,000 companies have participated in releasing their carbon management information.
In Korea, the CDP requests and evaluates information on climate change management of the top 200 listed companies by market capitalization. The CDP Korean Committee selects and announces outstanding companies in Korea every year.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
