Vice unification minister visits DMZ village, vows support for UNESCO listing

Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho on Tuesday visited a village on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as part of Seoul’s effort to inscribe the heavily-fortified region between the two Koreas as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Listing DMZ as a world heritage location is one of many projects Seoul is pushing ahead to engage Pyongyang, along with railway connection and individual tourism to the North, amid impasse in US-led efforts to denuclearize the regime.
Suh visited Daeseong-dong in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, the only civilian village located within the DMZ and home to some 200 residents, with officials from the Cultural Heritage Administration. The CHA, in collaboration with the provincial governments of Gyeoggi Province and Gangwon Province, is in charge of conducting comprehensive research of archaeological relics and flora and fauna of the site.
At the village, Suh was briefed about the agency’s plans for the village as well as other areas in DMZ. A 55-member expert panel organized by CHA is planning to conduct research on 40 sites, including the Joint Security Area, in the truce village of Panmunjom for a year.
The ministry said it will actively support the research project, in cooperation with the Defense Ministry, the United Nations Command and other relevant government ministries.
“The DMZ, as the Korean Peninsula’s east-west ecological axis and a battlefield of the Korean War, is an area with great historic, ecological and cultural value. Starting with the Daeseong-dong village, we will conduct a comprehensive study and push ahead with UNESCO world heritage listing,” said Cho Hye-sil, the ministry’s deputy spokesperson.
Last year at the United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had floated the idea of turning a stretch of no-man’s land separating the two Koreas into a global peace zone. The DMZ, roughly 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide green zone, was formed under an armistice agreement after the 1950-53 Korean War.
Along with kicking off the survey on the Korean side, Seoul has been speeding up with long-stalled cross-border projects, despite uncertainties surrounding the inter-Korean relations, and North’s apparent lack of response.
Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul is also planning to visit the Han River estuary along the western inter-Korean border on Wednesday. The visit is a follow-up to the joint inspection conducted in 2018, in an effort to open the heavily-guarded waterway for joint use by the two Koreas.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)