May 31 declared ‘Korean Church Worship Restoration Day’

Members of the United Christian Churches of Korea announce Korean Church Worship Restoration Day at a meeting on May 7.(Yonhap)



The United Christian Churches of Korea have proclaimed May 31 “Korean Church Worship Restoration Day,” and are aiming for 80 percent attendance at Sunday services throughout the country on that day. Two churches in Incheon, Palbock Church and Onlove Church, had a scare recently when a cluster of infections traced to Seoul’s Itaewon area affected two church members and led to around 780 people being tested for the virus. The churches followed social distancing guidelines and asked churchgoers to wear masks.



“After the UCCK decided to announce Korean Church Worship Restoration Day, the COVID-19 spread that started from a gay club in Itaewon was very concerning, but the churches that were in danger of contamination stuck with prevention protocols so there would be no additional infections. The efforts of these churches gave us faith that everyone can return to their everyday lives,” said the UCCK in an announcement May 8.



On Thursday the UCCK followed up its announcement, saying it had not meant to single out the LGBTQ community by using the term “gay club,” and told the participating churches to adjust the terms.



“Of course, bringing back the church members doesn’t mean we will not have social distancing measures. We know the expected turnout will be less than 80 percent, but goals are meant to be something to head toward,” said the Rev. Kim Young-min of the UCCK. He also clarified that the goal was 80 percent of people who went to church before the spread of COVID-19, not 80 percent of all church members, saying the two numbers differed greatly.



“The post-COVID-19 era will bring many changes. Korean churches entered a period of stagnation, but through the event on May 31, we plan to bring revival to faith and prepare for the coming times,” said Kim.



On May 31, when Christians celebrate Pentecost, a feast that falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter and celebrates the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples, churches taking part in Korean Church Worship Restoration Day will arrange welcome events for their members.



As numerous people are expected to head to church, the UCCK sent out guidelines requiring all participating churches to disinfect their premises constantly and to refrain from having small group meetings outside of Sunday services.





Yoido Full Gospel Church members attend a Sunday service wearing masks. (Yonhap)