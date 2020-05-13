Renault Samsung launches compact SUV Captur in Korea

Buckling down to further penetrate the popular sport utility vehicle market in South Korea despite the pandemic woes, Renault Samsung Motors on Wednesday launched its flagship compact SUV which has topped the European market since 2014.
Captur is Renault Samsung’s second-generation revamped model and the second one to keep Renault’s diamond badge instead of being rebadged with the Renault Samsung logo.
According to the automaker, Captur was launched in Europe in 2013 and more than 1.5 million units have been sold in more than 70 countries.
Renault Captur highlights its European heritage with French-style exterior and interior design while focusing on comfortable and easy driving, the company said.
With 4,230 millimeters length, 1,800 millimeters width and 1,580 millimeters height, Renault Captur’s interior is spacious, added with French style brown stitch quilting leather-applied seats, dashboard, door panel and arm rests.
Three different driving modes -- eco, sports, my sense mode -- offer eight different ambient lights and specific cluster display designs. “My sense” mode allows a driver to customize the steering wheel and powertrain settings.
Its safety features include advanced emergency braking system, lane departure warning system and blind spot warning system.
Renault Captur comes in two different engine types: the latest TCe 260 gasoline engine and 1.5 dCi diesel engine. They exert up to 152 horsepower and 26 kilogram meters of torque and 116 horsepower and 26.5 kilogram meters of torque, respectively. Both engines are applied with 7-spped dual clutch gearbox.
The price begins from 24.1 million won ($19,637) and goes up to 27.4 million won for the highest Edition Paris trim.
Although Renault Captur is an imported model, customers can receive after care service at some 460 Renault Samsung centers nationwide, the company said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)