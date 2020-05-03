 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea to give cash payouts to 2.8m households this week amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2020 - 15:35       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 15:35
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The government plans to start giving cash payouts to around 2.8 million virus-hit households starting this week, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Under the measure, eligible households -- including those under the government's low-income support or disabled pension scheme -- will receive up to 1 million won ($817) in cash on Monday without going through a separate application process.

In order to receive the payout in cash, all members of the household must be a recipient of the government's livelihood support, basic pension or disabled pension program.

The exact amount will vary according to the number of family members -- ranging from 400,000 won for single-person households to 1 million won for households with four or more family members.

The plan is part of the government's efforts to minimize the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and boost consumption.

The National Assembly recently approved a supplementary budget bill to fund relief payouts for all households, regardless of their income.

For those who are not eligible for the cash payout, the government will distribute the amount in the form of credit or debit card points, gift cards and prepaid cards. Recipients can start applying for their chosen form of payout starting May 11, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114