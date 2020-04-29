 Back To Top
Business

‘Itaewon Class’ collaborates with Nexon shooting game ‘Sudden Attack’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 17:39       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 17:39
Sudden Attack in-game characters are modeled on “Itaewon Class” actors and actresses. (Nexon Korea)
Sudden Attack in-game characters are modeled on “Itaewon Class” actors and actresses. (Nexon Korea)


Nexon Korea is upping its game by bringing actors and actresses who starred in “Itaewon Class” -- a webcomic-turned-TV drama -- into first-person shooter game Sudden Attack.

Nexon Korea said Wednesday it has introduced game characters modeled on Park Seo-joon, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Dong-hee, Kim Da-mi and Kwon Nara, who play Park Sae-ro-yi, Jang Dae-hee, Jang Geun-soo, Jo Yi-seo and Oh Soo-ah in “Itaewon Class,” respectively.

The final episode of “Itaewon Class” took a 16.5 percent audience share, the third highest viewership rating for JTBC and seventh highest for a drama in Korean cable TV history, according to Nielsen Korea. The final episode also scored an average viewership rating of 18.3 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The drama is based on the popular webcomic series of the same title written by Cho Kwang-jin and released through portal website Daum. With Cho writing the script for the small-screen adaptation, the story sticks to the original plot in which Sae-ro-yi embarks on a long battle with franchise conglomerate Jang Ga Group, which is responsible for his father’s unfortunate death.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
