 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai to export hydrogen fuel cell tech

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:23
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Monday that it has approved Hyundai Motor’s export of hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

The top automaker in South Korea will export its hydrogen fuel cell solution to two companies based in the United States and the Europe. It hopes to be the first Korean firm to export hydrogen fuel cell technologies abroad.

The Trade Ministry said that the decision has been made to support the Korean automaker to increase its foothold in the global hydrogen fuel cell market.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales in the US and the EU are expected to post annual growth of 57.1 percent and 84.2 percent, respectively, during the period between 2020 and 2028.

There are a total of 69 technologies that are registered and protected as national core technologies by the government, which require approval when exporting.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114