KAIST to host online forum on global cooperation on COVID-19

Speakers at the KAIST forum. From left: Arnaud Bernaert, head of Global Health and Healthcare, World Economic Forum. Jerome H. Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute.Edward Yoon-jae Choi, professor of graduate school of artificial intelligence, KAIST. Alexandros Papaspyridis, director of the Asia region, Microsoft. Yong Hong-taek, deputy minister, Ministry of Science and ICT. (KAIST)